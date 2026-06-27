The Costco London Food Court Item That Just Makes Sense

Costco's food court is a beautiful place with incredible offerings. Most fans of the wholesale grocery store are well aware that there are differences between Costco's food court menus in the United States and elsewhere — you can try poutine at Canadian locations and bubble tea in Taiwan, for example. One enviable item available at Costco locations in the United Kingdom is none other than the jacket potato, a staple food in England that many customers absolutely adore.

For those unacquainted, U.S baked and British jacket potatoes are quite similar, and they are incredibly popular in England. In fact, the dish has been a staple of Britain's culinary culture for 200 years but has experienced something of a renaissance over the past decade, making its inclusion at Costco locations in the country all the more understandable.

Jacket potatoes are typically roasted longer and include different toppings than the American version. Some of these popular baked potato toppings — baked beans, cheese, tuna, and beef chili — are all available options for Costco's variant of the dish, coming at no extra charge. Speaking of which, each jacket potato costs just £2.99, which is equivalent to about $3.95 if you're in the United States. Considering the hearty nature of the classic food and the fact that popular restaurants like SpudBros charge upwards of £5.00 ($6.60) for a simple jacket potato with butter, this is a remarkable price that makes the menu item even more desirable.