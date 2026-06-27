11 Mouthwatering Foods You Can Only Get At Japan's 7-Eleven

If you're an American, you probably have a pretty good idea of what a 7-Eleven is. It's one of the most popular convenience store chains in the country, distinguished from the others by an assortment of hot foods (such as those rolling hot dogs) and its Slurpee machines. But if you were to go to Japan, you'd find they have their own version of 7-Eleven; one which serves mostly the same function as the American iteration, but with a very different vibe.

Japanese convenience stores, also known as konbini, aren't just a place to grab a quick bag of chips and a Slurpee on a road trip. (Not least because Japan, unlike America, has robust public transportation; meaning you don't need to drive everywhere.) Konbini are a mix between a mini supermarket and a community center, allowing you to file taxes, pick up packages, and get a hot, satisfying lunch as good as anything you'd get from a restaurant. We don't want to get too "Thing, Japan" about this, but if you say that Japanese convenience stores are better than American ones, we won't really argue. We'll just ask that you bring over some of these delicious exclusive items stateside.