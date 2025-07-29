Turns Out We Should All Be Eating Soup During A Heatwave

Everybody knows that fall is soup season. When the leaves turn orange and the air gets nippy, you want to warm up with a bowl of something hot, rich, and comforting. In the summertime, when you want to cool yourself down, people tend toward dishes that are nice and cold: ice cream, fresh fruit, things of that nature. Who wants to bother eating hot soup in hot weather? Counterintuitively, hot soups are actually great at helping you cool down.

You see, perspiration is the body's way of keeping itself at a reasonable temperature. The sweat produced by your pores evaporates when exposed to heat, which helps cool you down a little. (This is why humid days are so miserable: Because the air is already so saturated with moisture, your sweat can't evaporate quickly enough.) When you eat or drink something hot on a warm day, it encourages your body to sweat more, which cools you down with great efficiency.