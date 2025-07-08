Why Seedless Watermelons Last Longer Than The Seeded Kind

If you're an avid watermelon consumer, melon guru, or whatever you fancy yourself as, then maybe you had a sneaking suspicion that seedless watermelon stays fresh longer than the old-school, seeded ones — you'd be spot on. If you were worried maybe you simply picked a bad watermelon from the store, that's probably not the case.

There's some real science out there backing up the idea that seedless watermelons last longer than their seeded counterparts. The reason boils down to how seedless watermelons are grown, and more importantly, what they are. In contrast to seeded watermelons, which are naturally pollinated and grow through traditional reproduction, seedless watermelons are a hybrid variety that doesn't produce mature seeds. Because of this, they have a different cell structure that gives them a slightly longer shelf life once they're harvested and even after they're cut open.

This doesn't mean they're invincible, as you'll still want to keep them cool and covered once you slice into them. But the lack of mature seeds helps preserve their moisture content just a little longer. If you're looking for a melon that can hang out in your fridge for an extra day or two without turning to mush, seedless is the way to go. FYI: Seedless watermelons aren't technically seedless, either. They just don't contain those mature, black seeds. They have white, soft, edible seeds instead.