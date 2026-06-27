13 Delicious Ways To Use A Can Of Baked Beans

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Who doesn't love a good portion of deliciously sweet baked beans? Infused with molasses, brown sugar, and pork (if you're lucky), baked beans are a comfort food staple that a typical BBQ spread just wouldn't be right without. That said, it isn't always feasible to cook up baked beans from scratch, meaning most of us have a can or two (or three or four) stashed in the pantry that we have no idea what to do with. You could serve 'em on their own, sure, but there have to be other creative ways to use up this sweet and savory rendition of beans — right?

Fortunately, there are plenty of other ways to use baked beans aside from serving them solo, and in the upcoming article, we're breaking down how. From comfort food favorites to recipes that are admittedly out-of-the-norm, we're revealing the many different ways to enjoy baked beans without resorting to the typical hum-drum notion of serving them on their own.

Bear in mind that not every upcoming recommendation will float everyone's boat, and that's totally okay. This post is meant to serve as a starting place to get your creative juices flowing — you make up the rules from there! And, with that, join us as we delve into 13 unique ways to use up a can of baked beans, coming up next.