13 Delicious Ways To Use A Can Of Baked Beans
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Who doesn't love a good portion of deliciously sweet baked beans? Infused with molasses, brown sugar, and pork (if you're lucky), baked beans are a comfort food staple that a typical BBQ spread just wouldn't be right without. That said, it isn't always feasible to cook up baked beans from scratch, meaning most of us have a can or two (or three or four) stashed in the pantry that we have no idea what to do with. You could serve 'em on their own, sure, but there have to be other creative ways to use up this sweet and savory rendition of beans — right?
Fortunately, there are plenty of other ways to use baked beans aside from serving them solo, and in the upcoming article, we're breaking down how. From comfort food favorites to recipes that are admittedly out-of-the-norm, we're revealing the many different ways to enjoy baked beans without resorting to the typical hum-drum notion of serving them on their own.
Bear in mind that not every upcoming recommendation will float everyone's boat, and that's totally okay. This post is meant to serve as a starting place to get your creative juices flowing — you make up the rules from there! And, with that, join us as we delve into 13 unique ways to use up a can of baked beans, coming up next.
1. Calico beans
Calico beans, also sometimes referred to as "cowboy beans," are a very versatile, low-effort meal that combines the comforting sweetness of baked beans with the savory richness of ground meat. You can find many versions of the recipe on the internet, but the premise is simple: Add cooked ground beef to baked beans in a casserole dish, bake, and voila — you've got a simple, hearty meal that took next to no effort to make.
One of the best things about calico beans, and just about any other recipe on this list, is that you can switch it up however you wish. Rather than baking the dish, for example, you could try whipping up the entire entrée in a cast-iron skillet — just be sure to drain the meat before adding the beans. Ingredient swaps, like green peppers, jalapeños, fresh parsley, and cooked onion, add loads of flavor, and you can even swap out the type of baked beans you use to change your calico beans' overall flavor.
Don't forget serving options; because calico beans are so versatile, they work as both a main entrée and a side dish. Serve it up alongside corn bread or a fresh salad, or let it play supporting role to your favorite BBQ meats. Either way, calico beans are a cheap, quick, and easy way to use baked beans and work to add more protein and fiber into your diet, too.
2. Nachos
Baked beans on nachos — really? So we get that ladling baked beans over nachos probably won't be everyone's jam, but if you pick the right kind, you may be surprised at how much flavor they inject.
Yes, baked beans have a flavor profile that's very sweet for nachos, and yes, you'll need to do some adjusting to make it work. If you're super concerned about the sweetness ruining your dish, you may consider rinsing your baked beans before using them; doing so often yields a milder, more versatile flavor that pairs well with other ingredients. The other method is to simply pick a complementary baked bean flavor or doctor up the can you have. Sprinkling in a touch of cumin or chili powder can infuse your legumes with plenty of Latin flavor or tossing in some hot sauce can amp up the heat.
As for how to add baked beans to nachos, simply arrange your tortilla chips in a single layer in an oven-safe baking dish, add your drained beans, and top them with all your favorite ingredients. Add a high-quality shredded cheddar cheese and bake until hot and bubbly. It may not be traditional, but it's still an incredible way to use up a can of baked beans.
3. Sausage and bean skillet
Often referred to as a "sausage and bean skillet" or simply "sausage with baked beans," this humble yet oh-so-delish pair-up is quite a meal. To pull it off, you'll follow much the same process as you would when whipping up calico beans, only this time, you'll toss in cooked pork. Sprinkle in a handful of crispy, cooked bacon along with diced smoked sausage and a bit of onion. Stir it all together before adding your favorite can of baked beans into a skillet and heating through.
Don't have time for all that? We feel you. Take a shortcut by purchasing Busch's Onion Baked Beans; this specific variety packs all the flavor without all the fuss. Just don't forget to add some cooked smoked sausage for added flavor and bulk. Once combined, pour the mixture into a casserole dish and bake until thickened. The sweet flavor of the baked beans meld with the spicy savoriness of the sausage, which is enough to make anyone go crazy — bon appétit!
4. Hot dog pie
Hot dog pie, not to be confused with the Guy Fieri Chevrolet Apple Pie Hot Dog, isn't something you'll find on every family menu, but that doesn't mean it isn't worth a try. This low-effort, albeit peculiar, meal combines the salty, meaty flavor of hot dogs with the tender sweetness of baked beans, all encompassed in a flaky pie crust to dish up a crave-worthy and satiating family meal.
If you're brave enough to try your hand at a hot dog pie, start by using a skillet to fry up sliced hot dogs. Once cooked, dump a can of baked beans into the pan. Take a pie crust and lay it into a pie dish before pouring the prepared (and cooled) bean mixture into the crust. Use another pie crust to create a lattice topping and place on top of the hot dog pie. For even more flavor, experiment with different ingredients — cheddar cheese works well, as does grilled onions and jalapeños. Hey, it probably won't be the most sophisticated dish you've ever eaten, but many agree, hot dog pie is a good way to break out of a cooking rut and sample a dish you may not have thought to whip up otherwise.
5. Chili
Most baked beans already come canned in a flavorful tomato-based sauce, so it makes sense that they would serve as a great starting point for a hearty pot of homemade chili. All you need to do is grab the amount of canned beans you think you'll need (these Busch's Best Original Baked Beans come in 16-ounce cans, so using three of them would feed an army), along with chili powder, ground meat, diced tomatoes, onion, garlic, or whatever else suits your palate. Cook the ingredients over the stove until heated through to yield a quick meal that could feed a whole party or large family.
One thing to note is that because baked beans are already sweet, it's imperative that you cut back on sugar or other sweeteners often included in traditional chili recipes. Rather than following the recipe to a T, we'd recommend tasting for flavor as you go and only adding sweetener as needed. Don't be afraid to add other canned bean types to the mix if you have them; kidney beans and black beans work well and will incorporate even more nutrition to your chili.
6. Baked Bean Tray Bake
According to Instagrammer Brionymaybakes, using a can of baked beans to make a cake is not only totally doable, but downright delicious when done correctly. The influencer uses many of the traditional ingredients you'd find in a classic cake, like eggs, oil, flour, and sugar, along with the unexpected addition of a can of baked beans to enhance its texture and flavor.
Listen, we aren't telling you to pick up a can of beans specifically for this recipe, but if you happen to have them, it might be worth giving a baked bean cake a shot. The ingredients include cinnamon and allspice, which work to create a nostalgic, bold flavor that we suspect would likely mask the flavor of the beans entirely. Furthermore, this Baked Bean Tray Bake contains more fiber than most traditional cake recipes, making this seemingly off-putting dessert even more appealing to those looking to take a more nutritional approach to dessert. See what you think!
7. Baked bean soup
Baked bean soup is easy to make, and, if you've got a can or two of baked beans on hand, can serve as a deliciously lighter way to enjoy the, ahem, musical fruit. Like many recipes on this list, baked bean soup is incredibly versatile. Start by dumping your baked beans in a pot, along with canned tomatoes and other complementary flavors, like celery, onion, and chili powder. Add a bit of salt to the mixture and allow it to simmer until the flavors come together. Once the veggies become tender, you can either enjoy as is or give it a blitz in the blender if you like creamier soups.
Another way to make baked bean soup is similar, but with different ingredients. Follow the same instructions as above, but this time, add broth, Worcestershire sauce, and diced ham. This yields a tastier, more savory soup, yet remains simple to pull together. Don't forget to experiment here — though the suggested ingredients are tried and true, putting your own twist on it can make it even better.
8. Mac and cheese
This one takes us way back, although, if we're honest, we still dig the combination of baked beans and mac and cheese — even as adults. We suppose this unlikely pairing might leave a few of you scratching your heads, but we can't deny that mac and cheese with baked beans is delicious, especially when enjoyed with BBQ meats.
To make a baked bean mac and cheese, start with a can of high-quality baked beans, like Westbrae Natural Organic Baked Beans. Combine cooked macaroni noodles with bacon and drench in cheese sauce; you could use Velveeta, but the purist in us says make your own velvety cheese sauce yourself. Dump a can of baked beans into the mixture and stir before seasoning with salt and pepper. Cook until heated through, taste, and adjust seasonings as necessary. Top with a bit of fresh parsley if you feel up to it, and devour until full. You're welcome!
9. Tacos
Tacos aren't usually the first thing that comes to mind when thinking about canned baked beans, but at this point in the post, you probably aren't surprised. Even so, this unsuspecting use for your next can of sweet legumes is a smart one, especially given that baked beans are already laced with tons of satisfying flavor that can have the potential to up the ante on your tacos in a way you wouldn't expect.
To add baked beans to tacos, all you need to do is drain and mix the legumes into your taco meat before distributing them among shells. Baked beans are highly adaptable, so don't be afraid to dig out various spices and seasonings to infuse them with Latin taste. After adding the seasoned bean and meat mixture to shells, feel free to top your taco with whatever you wish; we'd suggest grilled peppers, onions, avocado, and cheddar cheese, but you should use whatever floats your boat. You'll likely find that the baked beans yield amazing texture and flavor when compared to other traditional bean types; just be sure to account for the sweetness of the beans when combining it with other ingredients.
10. Over toast
Yes, baked beans can be enjoyed over toast — if you're up for it, that is. A popular snack in the UK, there are many who claim it to be one of the best uses of a can of baked beans, given its robust and interesting flavor. Fans of the dish start by toasting bread before topping it with warmed beans — some even go as far as to crown the finished combination with fried eggs.
Now, before you walk away, remember this is a regional dish that can be switched up to feature your favorite flavors. Users on Reddit offer a variety of interesting recommendations, from the addition of marmite sandwich spread to cheddar cheese. If you're brave enough to give this baked bean-infused recipe a go, be sure to choose a bean variety you truly enjoy; since the legumes in this recipe are the star of the show, you'll want to make sure the kind you use is of high quality.
11. Baked bean shepherd's pie
Traditionally containing ground beef, creamy potatoes, and a hodgepodge of veggies, baked beans certainly aren't a part of shepherd's pie's typical makeup. Even so, adding beans can inject it with loads of nutritious fiber, while also adding more flavor than you'd imagine.
We know what you're thinking — won't adding baked beans to shepherd's pie make it too sweet? That depends. Traditional shepherd's pie recipes don't always contain sweet flavors, though there are some recipes out there that do. Those of you familiar with using ketchup as part of the ingredients likely won't mind the sweetness that the baked beans provide, but if you do, we'd recommend draining and giving them a quick rinse to neutralize their sweet taste.
Once you're ready to add baked beans to your shepherd's pie, the process is quite simple. Cook your ground meat and veggies before dumping the baked beans into the mixture. Give them a good stir before adding the ingredients to a casserole dish. Don't forget to give the mixture a quick taste –—the baked beans might change the flavor of the pie's filling, so be sure to adjust seasonings before you slather on your mashed potato topping. This nutritious play on shepherd's pie may be out of left field, but it's a smart method for adding beans to your diet in a scrumptious way!
12. Beanie and weenies
Remember this childhood classic? We sure do. It was on the table for lunch nearly every day after school, and we'd be lying if we said it didn't taste absolutely amazing. Thankfully, a can of baked beans is all you need to make a walk down memory lane easy peasy — that and a pack of franks, of course.
To make homemade beanie weenies, start by frying up some bacon — this will infuse your beans with more flavor than you thought a meal like this could pack. Once the bacon has finished frying, toss in a few coined hot dogs and cook until heated through. From here, you can add your baked beans along with any other enhancements you wish — we're thinking Worcestershire sauce, a bit of ketchup for added sweetness, some garlic, salt, and a touch of mustard. Feeling lazy? No problem; skip the extra seasonings and enjoy the beanie weenies as is. Yum!
13. Chili dogs
By now, you know hot dogs and baked beans go well together; why not take things up a notch and dump a can of baked beans over your hot dog? No, seriously — you can actually make chili dogs using baked beans, and adding your own flavorings will only make it that much better. Start by adding a few traditional chili seasonings to your canned baked beans — chili powder, garlic, cayenne, and cumin should do the trick, but others like Worcestershire sauce, mustard, and brown sugar work just as well.
No matter how you choose to doctor up your make-shift chili dog sauce, be sure to spoon it over your dog carefully; though delicious, using baked beans as a topper can lead to a royal mess. Did we mention the many tantalizing options you have for topping your baked bean chili dogs? Add cheddar, diced sweet onion, or even coleslaw to your baked bean hot dog to take the flavor of your new soon-to-be lunchtime obsession up and over the edge.