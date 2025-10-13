The Unexpected Ingredients That Make Cheese Sauce Super Velvety

I used to be intimidated by homemade cheese sauce. Most recipes I've tried call for a roux — a thick mixture of flour, butter, and seasonings — and then slowly add milk and small handfuls of shredded cheese to create a luscious sauce perfect for drizzling over nachos, pretzels, or pasta. Unfortunately, this method has left me with lumpy, goopy cheese mixtures that don't resemble sauces.

There's a simpler way to achieve a silky-smooth cheese sauce with ingredients you have at home. The key is to create a melting salt — like sodium citrate — commonly found in cheese products like Velveeta. Melting salts break down the cheese's acidity and proteins so they combine more easily with other ingredients. At home, you can use items from your medicine cabinet, but a mixture of lemon juice and baking soda will also work. When lemon juice and baking soda combine, a chemical reaction occurs, leaving behind sodium citrate. Add some water and shredded cheese, and watch the mixture transform into the smoothest, creamiest cheese sauce of your dreams.