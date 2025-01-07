For Silky Smooth Cheese Sauce, Look In Your Medicine Cabinet

Cheese sauce is a very tricky thing to perfect. It's either too watery, too clumpy, too separated, or too thick. There are differing opinions on how to fix all these problems, including adding sodium citrate (the key to perfectly melty cheese), a little cream or milk, or a bit of cornstarch. But what if we told you that the best solution may actually be in your medicine cabinet? That's right: Alka-Seltzer tabs aren't just for indigestion! You can add Alka-Seltzer to your cheese sauce to make the most velvety, creamy version you've ever seen. Just be sure that the Alka-Seltzer tabs you plan to use don't contain aspirin.

If you're scratching your head wondering how the heck the Alka-Seltzer tabs you have sitting with your Tylenol and ibuprofen will help you make a delicious cheese sauce, it really does sound confusing. But at the end of the day, it's actually just simple chemistry! Alka-Seltzer tabs contain sodium citrate through a combination of baking soda and citric acid. Sodium citrate is a type of melting salt which helps emulsify and stabilize the cheese that's melting so you don't end up with a gooey, lumpy, inedible mess.