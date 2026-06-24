Boxed Cake Mix Reaches Bakery-Level With One Simple Adjustment

Let's face it — preparing a cake from scratch can be difficult and time-consuming, leading many to understandably seek simpler, faster alternatives for making the delicious dessert. This could mean opting for a luscious, two-ingredient, no-bake chocolate cake over a more traditional one, but it can also mean using a cake mix to get the job done. If you decide to do the latter, one way to make the cake more akin to one you'd find at a bakery is by baking it at a lower temperature and for a longer time than what the cake mix's instructions tell you to do.

We discussed this method with Chef Isaac Bernal, executive chef of the Representation of Spain to the United Nations, who shared the impact that baking cakes lower and slower has on your final product. "Some lower the oven temperature by about 25 degrees and bake the cake a little longer," Bernal told The Takeout. "That gentler bake helps create a more even crumb, helps prevent the cake from doming too much, and keeps it moister." This strategy also leads to a cake that's much more evenly baked and allows delicate cakes to retain their flavor.

As for why boxed cake mix instructions themselves don't already recommend this method, Bernal also provided some insight. "Boxed cake mixes are incredibly well formulated to work in as many home ovens as possible," Bernal reminded. "The ingredients to the instructions are developed for consistency rather than perfection."