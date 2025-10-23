The Luscious No-Bake Chocolate Cake You Can Make With Just Two Ingredients
Craving cake? If you have chocolate and either sweet potatoes, bananas, peaches, or apples on hand, then you're in luck. With just two ingredients, you can make a gluten-free chocolate cake right in your fridge. These may sound like strange ingredients for a delectable chocolate cake, but trust the process. The result is rich, fudgy pieces of cake that you can easily customize to your liking.
Most recipes suggest using chocolate chips, but broken chocolate bars work just fine. If you decide to go the apple route, keep in mind that not all apples are created equal. Some apple varieties are better for cooking than others — Pink Ladies and Cosmic Crisps are ideal. As for peaches and bananas, choose the ripest, sweetest fruit possible. Learn how to pick the best peaches using Takeout's handy guide.
Technically, this is a no-bake cake recipe because the actual batter never goes in the oven, but you will need either an oven or a stove top to soften sweet potatoes or apples first. So, keep that in mind if you don't want to turn your oven on.
How to create your 2-ingredient chocolate cake
You're essentially mixing up melted chocolate with your choice of fruit or vegetables. The amounts and method vary a little depending on the ingredient you pick. For the peach cake recipe, use around 2 ¼ cups of chopped peaches and 2 ¾ cups of dark chocolate or chocolate chips. If you prefer a banana chocolate cake, mix 1 cup of mashed bananas and 2 cups of chocolate chips. For a cake that'll keep the doctor away, grab 4 average-sized apples and 1 ⅓ cups of chocolate chips. If you're going with sweet potato cake, it's a 1-to-1 ratio — use 1 sweet potato and 1 cup of chocolate chips. Start by prepping the ingredients: Bananas and peaches can be mashed or blended until smooth, sweet potatoes and apples will need to be baked or heated and softened in boiling water on the stove first. Once you have the fruit or veggies prepared, melt your chocolate of choice. Combine the mashed produce with melted chocolate in a blender and blend until smooth, or use a hand-mixer.
If you don't mind breaking the two-ingredient rule, throw in spices like cinnamon, ginger, or nutmeg for extra depth of flavor. Once smooth, pour the batter into a parchment-lined baking pan. Place this in the fridge to set, which will take at least an hour. This is also a good recipe to make ahead of time and leave in the fridge overnight to ensure firmness. Once the cake is set, top with more chocolate chips (or chocolate curls if you're fancy), whipped cream, nuts, Oreos, strawberries, raspberries, vanilla ice cream, chocolate ganache, or really anything you want.