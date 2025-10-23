The Luscious No-Bake Chocolate Cake You Can Make With Just Two Ingredients

Craving cake? If you have chocolate and either sweet potatoes, bananas, peaches, or apples on hand, then you're in luck. With just two ingredients, you can make a gluten-free chocolate cake right in your fridge. These may sound like strange ingredients for a delectable chocolate cake, but trust the process. The result is rich, fudgy pieces of cake that you can easily customize to your liking.

Most recipes suggest using chocolate chips, but broken chocolate bars work just fine. If you decide to go the apple route, keep in mind that not all apples are created equal. Some apple varieties are better for cooking than others — Pink Ladies and Cosmic Crisps are ideal. As for peaches and bananas, choose the ripest, sweetest fruit possible. Learn how to pick the best peaches using Takeout's handy guide.

Technically, this is a no-bake cake recipe because the actual batter never goes in the oven, but you will need either an oven or a stove top to soften sweet potatoes or apples first. So, keep that in mind if you don't want to turn your oven on.