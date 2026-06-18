Review: Taco Bell's Latest Fajita Options Provide Welcome Summer Sizzle

Fajitas were invented in the 1930s by cattle ranchers in Texas, and the Chili's chain raised its popularity level nationwide in the mid 1980s. Taco Bell has been no stranger to fajitas, serving up spirited menu items like 1987's Steak Fajita, 2003's Fajita Grilled Stuft Burrito, and even teased at Live Más Live 2025 that Crispy Fajitas were in the pipeline. While the latter never saw the light of day, Taco Bell is dropping new F-word items it hopes will bring its own brand of sizzle to supper: Fajita Street Chalupas and Chicken Fajita Nacho Fries.

In a press release, Luis Restrepo, Chief Marketing Officer at Taco Bell noted, "Fajitas have a way of making an impression, and we wanted to bring that same excitement and unmistakable flavor to the menu in a way fans can experience wherever they are." He added, "To us, it's all about centering the savory peppers and onions that make fajitas so iconic and bringing that flavor to formats fans already love, so they get everything they crave without the sizzling spectacle."

So, do these new fajita-inspired items have true street credibility or should they be kicked to the curb? The Takeout took out these items for a tasting spin to find out where the truth lies. Now all can be revealed in this chew and review. Napkins not required, but recommended.