Chick-Fil-A Has Officially Been Dethroned As America's Top-Rated Fast Food Chain

If you think scoring above Chick-fil-A to become America's top-rated fast food chain is impressive, sit tight because you're likely going to see other big changes coming from Jersey Mike's in 2026. Some (if not most) of these changes can be attributed to the sandwich chain being purchased by Blackstone, the world's largest private equity firm, for $8 billion in November 2024. Charlie Morrison became CEO of Jersey Mike's after the sale, and he's made it clear that growth. In an interview with Entrepreneur, Morrison said, "I think we have a ton of opportunity to continue to grow Jersey Mike's. We're at about 3,200 stores now. We could probably double that in the U.S. as we go forward. And we have a huge opportunity to grow the brand overseas."

So far, Jersey Mike's is racing toward that goal with 238 new locations having opened in 2025 and company-wide sales topping $4 billion. Morrison did note that growth isn't the only goal. Maintaining a brand and quality that people love is also important. In current times, when consumers are far more likely to spend money based on how they feel about an establishment, the small things like hand-slicing ingredients and not treating everyone like a dollar sign is as important as ever. Clearly Jersey Mike's understands this and has been able to hold onto those standards while growing at an incredible pace.