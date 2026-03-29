4 Big Changes Coming To Jersey Mike's In 2026

The best lunch break companion is a Jersey Mike's sandwich. When hunger comes calling, millions of Americans reach for the chain's made-to-order sandwiches every year. It's one of America's fastest growing sandwich chain restaurants; more popular than Subway, Jimmy John's, or Firehouse Subs. In 2026, Jersey Mike's is expanding its footprint even more, adding more locations in the United States and Europe. It's also making moves to continue romancing current and new customers with bundle deals on menu items and a new sandwich option.

Jersey Mike's has a fresh boost of energy in 2026 thanks to an internal shake-up. Founder Peter Cancro sold the company to the private equity firm Blackstone last year (he kept a 10% share in the company) and retired from Jersey Mike's CEO position, naming former Wingstop executive Charlie Morrison the new CEO. Morrison's plan is to keep the company growing strong by staying dedicated to quality ingredients and happy customers.

Basically, while celebrating its 70th anniversary, 2026 will see Jersey Mike's doubling down on what Jersey Mike's does best. You'll still be able to use that popular Club Supreme Sandwich hack that upgrades a #9 with rosemary parmesan bread, banana peppers, chipotle mayo, and hot cherry pepper relish. You can still order subs "Mike's Way" and you'll still find gluten-free options on the Jersey Mike's menu. There are just a few more options to choose from this year and more places to find those legendary Jersey Mike's sandwiches worldwide.