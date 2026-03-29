4 Big Changes Coming To Jersey Mike's In 2026
The best lunch break companion is a Jersey Mike's sandwich. When hunger comes calling, millions of Americans reach for the chain's made-to-order sandwiches every year. It's one of America's fastest growing sandwich chain restaurants; more popular than Subway, Jimmy John's, or Firehouse Subs. In 2026, Jersey Mike's is expanding its footprint even more, adding more locations in the United States and Europe. It's also making moves to continue romancing current and new customers with bundle deals on menu items and a new sandwich option.
Jersey Mike's has a fresh boost of energy in 2026 thanks to an internal shake-up. Founder Peter Cancro sold the company to the private equity firm Blackstone last year (he kept a 10% share in the company) and retired from Jersey Mike's CEO position, naming former Wingstop executive Charlie Morrison the new CEO. Morrison's plan is to keep the company growing strong by staying dedicated to quality ingredients and happy customers.
Basically, while celebrating its 70th anniversary, 2026 will see Jersey Mike's doubling down on what Jersey Mike's does best. You'll still be able to use that popular Club Supreme Sandwich hack that upgrades a #9 with rosemary parmesan bread, banana peppers, chipotle mayo, and hot cherry pepper relish. You can still order subs "Mike's Way" and you'll still find gluten-free options on the Jersey Mike's menu. There are just a few more options to choose from this year and more places to find those legendary Jersey Mike's sandwiches worldwide.
Boosting digital sales
Jersey Mike's aims to make the majority of its sales digitally in 2026, boosting that number from 40% of total sales to 60%. That means there's going to have to be a shift in customer habits, with more orders being placed through the app or online than ever before. To increase that activity, Jersey Mike's new CEO will be refining what the company already has: an app with a great membership program and a gigantic marketing budget.
Keep an eye out for deals and advertising that point you toward ordering your sandwich through the app and join the MyMike's membership club. That way you can take advantage of app-exclusive offers as well as the standard reward points, birthday freebees, and membership extras. You'll also likely see an uptick in Jersey Mike's social media advertising, a strategy Morrison used to grow Wingstop's footprint. The company is also highlighting food deliveries, reminding customers of just how effortless it is to place an order online and have it show up at your door.
New menu item and value bundles
Jersey Mike's is celebrating 70 years in business this year, and to mark the occasion the sandwich chain has released a new sandwich: Mike's Hot Italian. It's a sub made with pepperoni, ham, and salami smothered in melted provolone cheese and topped with grilled onions, lettuce, tomato, and Hot Chopped Pepper Relish – all for just $8.95 for a regular size. It's already received some rave reviews, with many customers who have tried it saying it's hearty, high-quality, and delivers on the promise of being a little spicy. "It's very cheesesteak-esque," one reviewer said. "I would probably order this before almost everything on their menu."
This sandwich chain is all about quality over quantity, but Jersey Mike's will be exploring value options as new leadership settles into the head offices. 2026 has given customers the first of what we hope are many value meal-style options. For example, you can now go to Jersey Mike's and order a Boardwalk Bundle for $10.99 — a combo meal that includes a regular size #2 Jersey Shore's Favorite Sandwich', chips, and a drink.
New locations in the United States and internationally
Jersey Mike's currently has 3,200 stores in the United States, and Charlie Morrison plans on doubling that number within the near future, though no deadline for that goal has been announced. New locations are under development all over the nation, from California to Arizona, Georgia to Michigan. Jersey Mike's is also stepping out of North America for the first time, establishing its first overseas locations in Europe. The company's been opening restaurants in Canada thanks to a 2024 deal which will see 300 locations arrive in the country by 2034.
The United Kingdom and Ireland are set to receive 400 Jersey Mike's locations starting in 2026 through a franchise agreement signed with JM Submarines UK. (Peter Cancro is the founder and chairman of the board at Jersey Mike's and also the CEO of JM Submarines UK.) In a press release announcing the partnership, Cancro said: "I see tremendous potential in these markets, and I'm eager to personally operate the brand I love in regions that value quality and community as much as we do."
Jersey Mike's is going public
Right after hiring a CEO who has a reputation for navigating the complicated waters of a company going public, Jersey Mike's announced its move to release an Initial Public Offering (IPO) valuation of $12 billion which could happen as soon as the third quarter of this year. The company is working with three major financial players on the IPO – JPMorgan Chase, Jefferies Financial Group, and Morgan Stanley. With these major financial institutions working with them and the financial liquidity of Blackrock behind them, there's a good chance the endeavor will go well for the sandwich chain.
All this to say, you'll very likely be able to buy Jersey Mike's shares on the stock market in a few months. For Jersey Mike's, the move will free up more money-raising opportunities so the company can fund its ambitious plans for expansion. Let's just hope the chain doesn't get too far ahead over its skis.