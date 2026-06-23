Grilling Sliders For A Crowd Is Easy If You Have A Sheet Pan Handy

Sometimes it feels like the heyday of sliders is behind us, but there's always something appealing about eating several tiny burgers instead of one single one. They work especially well at a barbecue, where it's very easy to lose track of how many finger foods you've popped into your mouth. Maybe the reason some grillmasters avoid sliders is because they can seem like extra effort: more buns, and more work assembling the ground beef into multiple tiny patties instead of one big patty. However, if you have a baking sheet pan handy, you can sidestep that trouble entirely.

Rather than assembling tons and tons of tiny burgers individually, spread the ground beef evenly across a sheet pan, and then cut them within the pan so you can pull out and grill slider-sized squares as you need them. Alternately, grill them before you cut them: Once you've filled the sheet pan with ground beef, turn the sheet pan upside down and place the whole flat layer of burger on the grill. Once it's cooked and seasoned, cut it up into slider-sized patties and place them onto slider-sized buns. In any case, arranging and cutting up the beef in the pan as if you're baking and cutting brownies will save you a lot of trouble; we understand that "ground beef brownie" is an odd image, but it makes for good burgers.