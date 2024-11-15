Here's Why Your Sheet Pan Dinners Are Cooking So Unevenly

There was a time when sheet pan dinners were the height of lazy home cooking or meal prep time saving, and perhaps they still are. However, tossing a bunch of raw ingredients on a pan and into the oven won't guarantee you the tasty meal you're imagining.

If you've ever tried to cook a sheet pan meal and wound up with burnt bell peppers and undercooked potatoes, there's a reason for that: Not every food cooks at the same temperature or time. Which means you'll have to do some adjusting to ensure your sheet pan dinner cooks evenly. For example, you may want to cut those potatoes down to small, diced pieces, so they can cook faster.

One of the many upsides to sheet pan dinners are that you can cook a variety of ingredients at once. You can make anything from a casserole to a dump cake for an easy, one pan weeknight meal. Getting all the food in your pan to cook evenly is not impossible. Just follow these tips to get it right.