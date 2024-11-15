Use Tater Tot Rounds For The Most Adorable Slider Appetizers

Cheeseburgers and tater tot rounds are a classic dinner combination that is both simple and affordable to make at home. Burgers and tots join forces in this simple appetizer that's the best of both worlds with the satisfying crunch of tater tots and the savory tenderness of ground beef in a single bite. These tiny cheeseburgers are assembled onto toothpick skewers using tater tots instead of buns. This recipe is simple and contains ingredients that you probably already have on hand.

These sliders would be a great addition to a charcuterie or "shotcuterie" spread since the latter are becoming a more popular favorite for parties. The former (tot sliders) are also a very kid-friendly concoction since tiny humans will love to assist with building the miniature burger towers before they devour them. The tiny little pickles that top these sliders off, elevate the cuteness scale for this adorable little appetizer but you could also substitute your favorite burger ingredients to customize this recipe.