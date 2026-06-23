Giada De Laurentiis' Pasta Cupcakes Are Full-On Italian-Maxxing

Giada De Laurentiis is a home cooking icon beloved for her simply elegant takes on Italian classics, from perfectly rolled meatballs to the lemon spaghetti that helped launch her into fame. However, the "Everyday Italian" host isn't afraid to get creative with traditional ingredients, often with extremely delicious results. Case in point: her recipe for pasta cupcakes. If you're having nightmare visions of frosting-topped fettuccine, never fear — the Roman-born chef is innovative, not blasphemous, and her pasta cupcakes stay strictly in savory territory (although De Laurentiis' favorite childhood snack was chocolate pasta).

The fusion dish essentially consists of a cupcake pan filled with cooked pasta, your veggies and protein of choice, and cheddar cheese to hold it all together. The savory cups are topped with parmesan and breadcrumbs and baked to crispy, chewy, Italian-inspired perfection. While the idea of pasta cupcakes might make some purists boil with rage — let's be real — combining two of humanity's greatest culinary creations into one dish is high-key genius. It's got the handheld convenience of pizza, the flavor and texture of pasta, and endlessly customizable ingredients. Plus, it's a fabulous way to eat day-old pasta, which De Laurentiis is totally in favor of.