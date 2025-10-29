Giada De Laurentiis' Trick For Rolling The Perfect Meatballs
Giada De Laurentiis has shared countless kitchen tips over the years, from the genius way she cuts up canned tomatoes for her sauces to her sheet pan technique for crispy lasagna edges. Now, she's sharing her simple hack for rolling the perfect meatballs. According to the Italian-American chef, she wets her hands before rolling the meatballs to achieve the perfect shape with ease, without making a sticky mess in the kitchen.
Since the grinding process breaks down the protein fibers, raw ground meat becomes sticky and tends to cling stubbornly to the palms when rolling them into meatballs. By dipping her hands in water, Giada creates a thin barrier between her skin and the meat, preventing the mixture from sticking to her palms and fingers. This simple trick not only keeps her hands clean during the process, but it also helps shape smoother, more uniform meatballs.
If you are preparing a large batch of meatballs, De Laurentiis' hack will save you time. Instead of constantly stopping to rinse your sticky fingers and wiping them down before touching the meat mixture, wetting your hands will make it easy for you to move on to the next meatball without worries. Using this method will let you focus on rolling consistently sized portions that cook evenly.
Other mess-free methods for rolling meatballs
Once you have amped up the flavor of your meatball mixture, Giada De Laurentiis' water method is a simple way to roll them into evenly sized portions. However, there are also other ways to prepare your meatballs without ending up with sticky hands. Many home cooks and even chefs swear by lightly oiling their hands before shaping the meat. Similar to water, the oil forms a slick layer on the palms, preventing the meat mixture from sticking, while also adding a subtle sheen to the surface. Using a high-quality olive oil may even add depth and flavor to the meatballs.
Another alternative is to use an ice cream scoop when portioning the meat mixture, reducing hand contact while ensuring that you have consistent sizes of meatballs. Some cooks like to take this one step further by wrapping each scoop in plastic wrap before rolling it again into a ball with their hands. Again, this prevents direct contact with the meat, so the hands remain clean. This method is ideal if you prefer a completely mess-free process while preparing the meatballs before cooking them. Evenly sized meatballs cook more consistently than uneven ones, so preparation is key.