Giada De Laurentiis' Trick For Rolling The Perfect Meatballs

Giada De Laurentiis has shared countless kitchen tips over the years, from the genius way she cuts up canned tomatoes for her sauces to her sheet pan technique for crispy lasagna edges. Now, she's sharing her simple hack for rolling the perfect meatballs. According to the Italian-American chef, she wets her hands before rolling the meatballs to achieve the perfect shape with ease, without making a sticky mess in the kitchen.

Since the grinding process breaks down the protein fibers, raw ground meat becomes sticky and tends to cling stubbornly to the palms when rolling them into meatballs. By dipping her hands in water, Giada creates a thin barrier between her skin and the meat, preventing the mixture from sticking to her palms and fingers. This simple trick not only keeps her hands clean during the process, but it also helps shape smoother, more uniform meatballs.

If you are preparing a large batch of meatballs, De Laurentiis' hack will save you time. Instead of constantly stopping to rinse your sticky fingers and wiping them down before touching the meat mixture, wetting your hands will make it easy for you to move on to the next meatball without worries. Using this method will let you focus on rolling consistently sized portions that cook evenly.