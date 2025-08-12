The Genius Way Giada De Laurentiis Cuts Up Canned Tomatoes For Her Sauces

Everyone knows the silent struggle of cooking with whole canned tomatoes. Pouring them directly into the pot leaves you with plump, intact tomatoes in desperate need of chopping or crushing. If you use a wooden spoon to do so, you'll likely end up with unevenly squashed pieces. Then again, if you cut them on a board before tossing them in, you might end up with a messy kitchen as their juices splatter everywhere with each slice — especially considering how canned tomatoes are pre-cooked in their own tomato juice.

Celebrity chef Giada De Laurentiis has one genius trick to cut up whole canned tomatoes for pasta sauces without making a mess. In a video she shared on Facebook of her classic Bolognese sauce, she pours canned tomatoes directly into the pot after sautéing ground beef with veggies. To save time and prevent any splatters, she then uses scissors to cut the tomatoes up individually. What's good about her simple hack is it gives you more control over the size of the tomato pieces; allowing you to make them as chunky or as tiny as you like. It's also handy for when you're multitasking in the kitchen but want to keep your workspace as clean as possible.