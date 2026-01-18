Why Giada De Laurentiis Wants You To Eat Day-Old Pasta

As a longtime professional chef who received formal training from Le Cordon Bleu in Paris, Giada De Laurentiis has the educational pedigree and formal experience to prove she's an expert in her field. Her bestselling cookbooks and her two decade career at the Food Network further establish her voice as an authority in modern Italian cuisine. And yet, every once in a while, we hear an opinion from her that instantly boggles our minds. We're specifically talking about her hot take on why it's better to eat pasta a day later. This is controversial for a handful of reasons. For one, who cooks pasta and doesn't eat it right away? Second, there's no way there'll be leftovers when pasta is cooked to perfection. So, unless you prepare a big batch to intentionally stack up leftovers in the fridge, it's unlikely for you to have excess pasta the next day.

Anyhow, according to the "Giada at Home" star, you should consider reheating and eating leftover pasta if you haven't yet because the day-old version might be healthier than the freshly cooked one. In a video she shared on Instagram, she explained this in detail, saying, "Did you know that pasta the next day is better for you? So when the pasta cools, the carbs turn into resistant starch which is easier to digest, which means you have a lower blood sugar spike and it's better for your gut. So, leftover pasta for the win."