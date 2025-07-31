The Crucial Step You Need To Take Before Putting Takeout Leftovers In The Fridge
One of the benefits of ordering takeout is having delicious food to eat later, but using the container your meal comes in to store your leftovers is a big mistake. To keep your leftover takeout as fresh as possible and help prevent bacterial contact or the absorption of other aromas floating around in your fridge, takeout food should be tightly wrapped or transferred to an airtight storage container before being stashed away.
It's tempting to store leftovers like pizza by placing the entire box in the fridge, but because unsealed cardboard lets so much air inside, it can cause your food to dry out and become unappetizing. A couple of lidded containers or sturdy resealable bags, depending on how much you have to store, will help retain the quality of your meal. This rule applies to any container that lets air inside, like styrofoam, cardboard, or paperboard Chinese takeout boxes. Some takeout vessels that are lidded and airtight allow for safe storage, like the plastic deli containers used to transport a soup or curry.
Switching containers won't always make your takeout safe
There are times when even proper storage won't save your takeout food. In some cases, there's a big warning sign that your takeout could make you sick, and it all comes down to a two-hour window for less-than-ideal temperatures. Bacteria thrive in temperatures between 40 degrees Fahrenheit and 140 degrees Fahrenheit. Any perishable food that has been sitting at room temperature for longer than two hours is no longer safe to consume. If it's over 90 degrees Fahrenheit, the time shortens to one hour. This timeframe starts as soon as your takeout hits that temperature window, meaning it could have kicked in as early as when you were in the middle of eating it. Don't procrastinate putting any leftovers in the fridge if you want to eat them later on.
Generally, food will last between three and five days when stored properly. If you plan to freeze your leftovers, they'll keep indefinitely but will maintain quality for a few months. Knowing how long you can store leftovers before you need to throw them out is crucial, so it helps to label the container with the date you bought the food. If you're not sure how long it has been in the fridge, it's best to toss it. Proper storage in an airtight container will help your food retain moisture without becoming a haven for bacteria, but it won't work forever.