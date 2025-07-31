The Crucial Step You Need To Take Before Putting Takeout Leftovers In The Fridge

There are times when even proper storage won't save your takeout food. In some cases, there's a big warning sign that your takeout could make you sick, and it all comes down to a two-hour window for less-than-ideal temperatures. Bacteria thrive in temperatures between 40 degrees Fahrenheit and 140 degrees Fahrenheit. Any perishable food that has been sitting at room temperature for longer than two hours is no longer safe to consume. If it's over 90 degrees Fahrenheit, the time shortens to one hour. This timeframe starts as soon as your takeout hits that temperature window, meaning it could have kicked in as early as when you were in the middle of eating it. Don't procrastinate putting any leftovers in the fridge if you want to eat them later on.

Generally, food will last between three and five days when stored properly. If you plan to freeze your leftovers, they'll keep indefinitely but will maintain quality for a few months. Knowing how long you can store leftovers before you need to throw them out is crucial, so it helps to label the container with the date you bought the food. If you're not sure how long it has been in the fridge, it's best to toss it. Proper storage in an airtight container will help your food retain moisture without becoming a haven for bacteria, but it won't work forever.