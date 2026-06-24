The Safety Rule You Can't Dismiss When Grilling Hot Dogs

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Depending on where you're located, summer weather is either upon you or right around the corner. For most, this means it's grilling season. It's well known that hot dogs and grills are the most agreeable companions, but if you're letting a stack of uncooked dogs sit idly by, awaiting their turn to be cooked, you're not going to make the perfect grilled hot dogs. In fact, you might be on the verge of making yourself and others sick.

Yes, hot dogs typically come pre-cooked, but that doesn't make them immune to harmful bacteria. When stored outside of a cold environment like a refrigerator, hot dogs run the risk of entering what's known as the "danger zone." This zone falls between 40 degrees Fahrenheit and 140 degrees Fahrenheit. Anything left out to linger in the danger zone is at risk of extremely rapid bacterial growth. These bacteria can be anything from Staphylococcus aureus to salmonella or E. Coli. All of which can cause brutal symptoms ranging from nausea and diarrhea to more severe problems requiring medical attention. Hot dogs shouldn't be left out in this temperature window for longer than two hours at a time or one hour if the surrounding temperature is 90 degrees Fahrenheit or above.