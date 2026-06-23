The Grilling Safety Step That's Too Easy To Forget After The BBQ Is Over

It's easy to get overwhelmed when you're trying to make the most of the summer grilling season. Taking charge of the grill and preparing food while entertaining guests at the same time is no easy feat, after all. With so much going on, it's not uncommon for dangerous grilling mistakes to go unnoticed, such as forgetting to close the tank valve.

While turning the burner knobs off stops the flames, this doesn't completely shut off the fuel supply. Closing the valve after every grilling session helps minimize the risk of a gas leak. It also comes in handy if someone accidentally bumps a grill knob and unknowingly empties the tank. In both cases, there is a risk of the setup catching fire or exploding if the leaked gas comes into contact with a spark, open flame, or other ignition source.

While modern gas grills are designed with safety in mind, certain components, including hoses, regulators, and fittings, are still mechanical, so they may show wear over time. Not closing the valve after use can cause the propane to leak if any of these components are loose, damaged, or have a failing seal. This explains why thousands of home fires are linked to grilling every year. When it comes to blazes caused by gas grills, 6% of structure fires and 13% of outdoor fires are due to leaks or breaks (per National Fire Protection Association).