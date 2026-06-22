The Pantry Seasoning That Gives Burgers A 10X Better Flavor In Seconds
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While some chefs like Bobby Flay use only two ingredients to season burgers (salt and pepper), plenty of other folks like to get more creative with the bounty of culinary treasures in their spice rack. But that can sometimes backfire. One seasoning mistake that can ruin burgers is tossing in spices willy-nilly without considering how all those flavors work together. That's why all-in-one spice blends can come in handy, and there may be one pantry seasoning you already have within reach that will make your burgers 10x more flavorful.
Take your burgers on a trip to visit the Hidden Valley. Applying Hidden Valley ranch seasoning to ground beef imparts all kinds of zesty herbaceous notes to it, giving the burger a balanced, savory profile that will make your palate jump for joy. The bold flavor will complement the cheese, veggie toppings, and bacon (if included), and sprinkling it on takes mere seconds.
It's never a bad idea to be imaginative and try new spice combinations that could turn out to be winners. But using ranch seasoning eliminates any concern that your latest creation will fall flat. You're guaranteed to come away with a burger that won't disappoint, although it may lose some appeal in the texture department if you season your patties at the wrong time.
When to season the burger with ranch
It wouldn't be fair to call it a drawback, but one detail about Hidden Valley ranch seasoning should be taken into account before applying it to burger patties. On the nutrition label, salt is listed as the third included ingredient. That's not a bad thing — salt accents all the other flavors that make the pantry seasoning appealing. However, adding salt to a burger patty too early might not garner the results you're looking for.
Salt draws moisture out of proteins. When salting a steak, this works to your advantage, as the moisture is eliminated from the surface, helping the meat stay juicy. Ground beef doesn't work the same way. Salting it allows amino acids in the protein to attach to moisture and create a pasty environment that can make burgers tough. The bold flavor you were anticipating will still be present, but it will be overshadowed by a chewy texture.
Whether you're using ranch or just salt, the perfect time to season burgers depends on what texture you want. If you prefer a denser patty that won't fall apart on the grill, adding ranch seasoning ahead of time might be for you. But if you're hoping for a more tender, juicy consistency, applying the zesty seasoning to the patty's surface right before it meets the heat is ideal.