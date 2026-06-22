The Pantry Seasoning That Gives Burgers A 10X Better Flavor In Seconds

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While some chefs like Bobby Flay use only two ingredients to season burgers (salt and pepper), plenty of other folks like to get more creative with the bounty of culinary treasures in their spice rack. But that can sometimes backfire. One seasoning mistake that can ruin burgers is tossing in spices willy-nilly without considering how all those flavors work together. That's why all-in-one spice blends can come in handy, and there may be one pantry seasoning you already have within reach that will make your burgers 10x more flavorful.

Take your burgers on a trip to visit the Hidden Valley. Applying Hidden Valley ranch seasoning to ground beef imparts all kinds of zesty herbaceous notes to it, giving the burger a balanced, savory profile that will make your palate jump for joy. The bold flavor will complement the cheese, veggie toppings, and bacon (if included), and sprinkling it on takes mere seconds.

It's never a bad idea to be imaginative and try new spice combinations that could turn out to be winners. But using ranch seasoning eliminates any concern that your latest creation will fall flat. You're guaranteed to come away with a burger that won't disappoint, although it may lose some appeal in the texture department if you season your patties at the wrong time.