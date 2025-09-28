The Perfect Time To Season Burgers Depends On The Texture You Want

Salt isn't just for seasoning. Sodium chloride has unique properties: It can change the structure of proteins and pull water out of fruits and vegetables. In turn, this has implications as to when you should season your food. For example, some cooks like to coat meat in a salt rub before cooking it, otherwise known as a dry brine.

But ground meat is a different beast, and salting burgers won't have the same effect as salting steak. The Takeout asked Rocco Carulli, owner and executive chef at R HOUSE in Miami, about salting burger patties. Should you leave the salt to the last minute, or should you mix it in with the rest of the seasonings?

"This is a big one," Carulli says. "If you salt the ground beef before forming patties, the salt pulls out moisture and starts dissolving proteins — which makes the burger denser, almost like sausage." It's a small detail, but it can have notable effects on the texture of your burger.