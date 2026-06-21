Only Buy Tequila If You Can Spot These Words On The Label

Whether you're buying tequila to make margaritas or just to drink straight, you'll have plenty of options. Because it's an increasingly popular liquor that doesn't always require aging, it has become a top choice for distillers looking to get in on the market, including celebrities starting their own tequila brands. But how do you know what kind of tequila is worth buying and what is best left on the shelf? You can do your own research, but the first rule is to only buy products with "100% agave" printed on the label.

Agave is what tequila is made of — specifically, blue Weber agave. Agave is a flowering succulent plant native to the Caribbean and Mexico, and it can be distilled into the spirit we call tequila. Due to its sweet, mild flavor and relative ease of cultivation, blue Weber agave is the crop of choice for tequila production — and it is the required variety according to tequila's Appellation of Origin Declaration.

That doesn't mean every bottle of tequila is pure agave. Plenty of tequila is so-called "mixto." It contains as little as 51% agave-derived sugars, with the rest consisting of other types of sugar (like cane or corn) that are added before fermentation. These products are often just labeled as "tequila," which is why the "100% agave" specification is key. Needless to say, tequila that's made with only agave-based sugars is purer, cleaner, and better-tasting than mixto tequila.