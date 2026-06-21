Poaching Eggs In Water Is Boring. This Liquid Gives Them Gourmet Flavor
A perfectly poached egg is truly hard to beat. The healthy egg cooking method combines the golden yolk pop of fried eggs with the soft and creamy texture of scrambled eggs for a best-of-both-worlds "eggs"perience (sorry, we had to). That said, while an expertly poached egg makes the ideal topping for almost any dish, plain poached eggs can be a bit boring. Luckily, you can easily switch up the poaching liquid to add pizazz (case in point, some poach eggs in a sweet breakfast condiment). One of the simplest and tastiest ways to add luxurious flavor to your poached eggs is by swapping the water for a staple beverage you probably already have in your fridge: milk.
Milk and eggs are decidedly run-of-the-mill ingredients on their own, but when they're combined in milk-poached eggs, gourmet magic happens. The milk infuses into the eggs as they cook, adding a lovely creamy texture and delicate flavor to the finished product. This nourishing and protein-packed dish is a fabulous option for when you're feeling a bit under the weather or just craving a simple comfort dish.
How to prepare and serve milk-poached eggs
Poaching an egg in milk is just as easy as poaching an egg in water (which is, to be fair, not necessarily easy). Simply poach eggs as you normally would, but replace the water with milk; you'll need enough to cover the eggs or fill the entire skillet with at least ¼ inch of milk. Whole milk is best for maximum creaminess, but 2% will work just fine in a pinch. You can also season the milk with salt and pepper for an extra flavor boost.
Milk-poached eggs make an excellent meal served simply over buttered toast. But, if you're feeling extra gourmet, you can zhuzh them up with your favorite herbs and seasonings, chopped green onions or chives (there is a difference), or a bit of grated cheese.
Now, you might be thinking, this sounds wonderful, but what about the milk that's left over after poaching the eggs? Does it just go to waste? Absolutely not. You can use the leftover milk as a sauce if you're serving the eggs with toast, or pour it over the eggs and some chunks of crusty bread or crumbled biscuits to make a kind of protein-packed twist on Italian cereal (one of our favorite struggle meals that's actually delicious). Whether you're craving a nourishing meal to eat while sick or simply looking to level up your egg game, this elegant twist on poached eggs is well worth a crack.