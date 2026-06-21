Poaching Eggs In Water Is Boring. This Liquid Gives Them Gourmet Flavor

Poaching an egg in milk is just as easy as poaching an egg in water (which is, to be fair, not necessarily easy). Simply poach eggs as you normally would, but replace the water with milk; you'll need enough to cover the eggs or fill the entire skillet with at least ¼ inch of milk. Whole milk is best for maximum creaminess, but 2% will work just fine in a pinch. You can also season the milk with salt and pepper for an extra flavor boost.

Milk-poached eggs make an excellent meal served simply over buttered toast. But, if you're feeling extra gourmet, you can zhuzh them up with your favorite herbs and seasonings, chopped green onions or chives (there is a difference), or a bit of grated cheese.

Now, you might be thinking, this sounds wonderful, but what about the milk that's left over after poaching the eggs? Does it just go to waste? Absolutely not. You can use the leftover milk as a sauce if you're serving the eggs with toast, or pour it over the eggs and some chunks of crusty bread or crumbled biscuits to make a kind of protein-packed twist on Italian cereal (one of our favorite struggle meals that's actually delicious). Whether you're craving a nourishing meal to eat while sick or simply looking to level up your egg game, this elegant twist on poached eggs is well worth a crack.