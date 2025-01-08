The Breakfast Condiment You Should Be Poaching Eggs In

Making maple syrup poached eggs is as easy as cake — basically, you're just poaching an egg (or eggs) like you normally would, but in simmering maple syrup instead of water. However, there are a few important things to keep in mind. First, this dish requires real, high-quality maple syrup (the stuff from trees). There's a time and a place for "pancake syrup," and this is not it. However, you can dilute the syrup with a little water and use a small saucepan to conserve your precious sap. Second, because the simmering maple syrup will be hotter and thicker than water, the eggs will reach that perfect firm-yet-runny point a bit more quickly — usually in about three minutes. Also, the eggs will likely float in the viscous syrup rather than sink as they would in water, so you may need to use a spoon to baste them in the hot syrup during the poaching process.

There's no wrong way to enjoy the sweet and salty delight of maple syrup-poached eggs, but we think they would pair wonderfully with buttery toast, atop a stack of pancakes, or perhaps even with a side of candied bacon.