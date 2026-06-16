This Major Pizza Chain Is Selling For Nearly $3B After Decline In Sales

Though Yum! Brands has held onto Pizza Hut for decades now, something you might not know is that it was once owned by PepsiCo. The company bought the pizza chain in 1977, and after 20 years, the organization now known as Yum! Brands was created as a spinoff. Pizza Hut's current parent company also owns KFC, Taco Bell, and Habit Burger and Grill. (This is why you sometimes used to see hybrid Pizza Hut and Taco Bell locations.)

Despite Pizza Hut's many years with Yum! Brands — the world's largest restaurant company — Yum!'s leadership determined the best path forward for the pizza chain was to sell it. "Under LongRange and Yum China, Pizza Hut will be well positioned for future growth with ownership that brings deep expertise in the restaurant industry," said Yum! Brands' chief executive officer, Chris Turner, in a press release.

It's unclear whether things will turn around for Pizza Hut, as customers have been cinching their wallets due to the uncertain economy, and the rise of GLP-1 weight-loss drugs is also making people less hungry for calorie-dense options like pizza. Or, perhaps Pizza Hut will successfully catch up to Domino's, which has been performing well due to changes in its marketing and strategies with new items and better delivery services. The Hut's not going away, but with private equity at the helm, changes are sure to come; we'll have to see if any of them actually end up tasting good.