For The First Time In Over 10 Years, Pizza Hut Is Changing Its Iconic Hand-Tossed Pie
As Pizza Hut continues its never-ending quest to never be out-pizza'd, the popular restaurant chain is making big changes to try to keep up with its various competitors. The Texas-based globalized pizza chain announced that its Hand-Tossed Pizza recipe is undergoing an upgrade, with the crust revamped for the first time in over a decade. Pizza Hut's signature pizza will see both its taste and texture modified, with the addition of a garlic parmesan seasoning mixture (fittingly called the Garlic-Parm Hut Blend) giving it a savory flavor boost. Meanwhile, its airier texture gives it a crunchier exterior and a softer interior.
While the textural change is only set to apply to the Hand-Tossed Pizzas, the special Garlic-Parm Hut Blend can be added to other pies, like the Original Stuffed Crust Pizza, upon special request. This garlic-forward approach to pizza is similar to both Papa John's and Domino's, both of which have been known to heavily season their pizzas and sides using garlic parmesan seasoning blends and oils over the years.
A new recipe isn't the only thing new to Pizza Hut in 2026
Pizza Hut, which recently closed 250 locations, is seeking ways to revamp itself and reenergize its fan base. While the Hand-Tossed Pizza recipe modification is generating buzz, Pizza Hut has been making additional moves in 2026. The chain announced the recipe change as a part of a marketing promotion that includes a Hut Crust deal, which gets you a large three-topping pizza on either the new Hand-Tossed, Thin 'N Crispy, or Chicago Tavern Style Pizza for just $10. Pizza Hut is also offering a special Pi Day taste tester job to one lucky fan who will try all of the new crusts the restaurant develops. The position comes with a $31,415.92 payment and free pizza for a year. To apply for the Hot Crust Connoisseur position, fans must post their review of the new Hand-Tossed Pizza on social media and submit an application to pizzahutcrust.com.
While Pizza Hut's name doesn't have a particularly interesting origin, the decision to roll out all these new promotions seemingly does. According to Melissa Friebe, chief marketing officer at Pizza Hut, the theme of this spring is an undying appreciation for pizza crust (via QSR). "Crust is the heart of a great pizza, and fans have been asking for more ways to celebrate it," Friebe explained. "... for those who live for crust, the new Hut Crust Connoisseur is a dream come true — a way to get paid for tasting and loving crust every day."