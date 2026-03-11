For The First Time In Over 10 Years, Pizza Hut Is Changing Its Iconic Hand-Tossed Pie

As Pizza Hut continues its never-ending quest to never be out-pizza'd, the popular restaurant chain is making big changes to try to keep up with its various competitors. The Texas-based globalized pizza chain announced that its Hand-Tossed Pizza recipe is undergoing an upgrade, with the crust revamped for the first time in over a decade. Pizza Hut's signature pizza will see both its taste and texture modified, with the addition of a garlic parmesan seasoning mixture (fittingly called the Garlic-Parm Hut Blend) giving it a savory flavor boost. Meanwhile, its airier texture gives it a crunchier exterior and a softer interior.

While the textural change is only set to apply to the Hand-Tossed Pizzas, the special Garlic-Parm Hut Blend can be added to other pies, like the Original Stuffed Crust Pizza, upon special request. This garlic-forward approach to pizza is similar to both Papa John's and Domino's, both of which have been known to heavily season their pizzas and sides using garlic parmesan seasoning blends and oils over the years.