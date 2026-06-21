For The Juiciest Beef Enchiladas, Lock In The Meat's Moisture With This Method

A big advantage of sous vide is that you can leave it alone after setting the heat level, and Lucero says you'll still get consistent cooking. "Sous vide gives you excellent control over doneness and moisture retention, making it difficult to overcook the filling. It's also convenient because much of the cooking can be done ahead of time." The easiest way to sous vide without a vacuum sealer is with a Ziploc bag, but the heat can cause rips so it helps if you invest in an actual sous vide immersion circulator and proper sous vide bags.

There's still the risk of losing flavor because there isn't enough heat to brown the meat through the Maillard reaction (the chemical reaction which brings out deeper flavors in food while turning it brown). This is a common problem even when regularly cooking ground beef if you stir it too much while it's cooking, but with sous vide Lucero recommends you give the beef a quick sauté after the sous vide part is done. The meat will already be cooked, so this is just to brown it.

By the way, you'll want to season the meat before you place it in the sous vide bag. "For enchiladas, I might add kosher salt, garlic, onion, cumin, oregano, and a touch of chili powder or ground dried chile. I also would suggest a small amount of enchilada sauce," Lucero said. For extra spice, try spooning in a teaspoon of chili powder.