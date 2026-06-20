The Trick That Turns Olive Garden Salads Into A Hearty Meal

Olive Garden's salads are often shared as an appetizer, but they can also be enjoyed as a meal which you can make heartier and more satisfying by adding one of the restaurant's available protein options. These options can be found on Olive Garden's menu under "Sides, Sauces, and Extras," and include sliced grilled chicken, sliced crispy chicken fritta, Italian sausage links, and meatballs.

If these options don't appeal to you and you're eating at the restaurant or phoning-in a pickup order, you can also ask for an herb-garlic salmon fillet, sautéed shrimp, or sirloin steak. Although Olive Garden's menu lists the salmon and steak as entrées (and the sautéed shrimp appears primarily in several pasta dishes), the staff can accommodate requests for these proteins with an adjusted price.

The chicken, shrimp, salmon, and steak would make fantastic additions when sliced and added to a salad, while the Italian sausage and meatballs may be better enjoyed on the side since they're topped with Olive Garden's farm-fresh marinara sauce. Bulking up the salad with added protein not only makes it more satisfying to eat, but experts suggest eating a balanced amount of protein at every meal promotes satiety and stable energy levels. Olive Garden's salad with dressing included only contains about 3 grams of protein, but adding grilled chicken, crispy chicken fritta, Italian sausage, meatballs, or sautéed shrimp can boost it upwards of 30 grams. Adding salmon raises the total to roughly 50 grams, while the steak brings it to around 60 grams.