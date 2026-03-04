The Farm Behind The Tomatoes In Olive Garden's Marinara Sauce

The pasta sauces at Olive Garden aren't "tomato, tomahto" compared to those from other chain restaurants. A highlight of its classic entrees like chicken Parmigiana (one of its most popular menu items on our ranked list), spaghetti with marinara, and cheese ravioli, Olive Garden's marinara sauce is unique, flavorful, and one core reason why Olive Garden has delighted customers for countless years. But it takes a village, or really, a farm, to make its marinara so special — OPC Farms, Inc. to be exact.

Established in 1977, OPC Farms is headquartered in San Joaquin, California, and has several additional locations around the Fresno area. The family-owned farm raises a variety of crops, including grapes, cherries, garlic, and onions, but it's most prized for its tomatoes. By growing plentiful tomato varieties, the farm ensures what's transported to Olive Garden's kitchens is up to par with the chain's standards; after measuring the tomatoes' brix (sugar content), viscosity, disease level, and more, Olive Garden receives the (literal) cream of the crop.

Thanks to 21st century technology, OPC Farms, Inc. is able to pick only ripe fruit to the tune of 100 tons of tomatoes from acres of crops in just one hour. Tomatoes are then rinsed thoroughly three times, inspected again for color and blemishes, and then steamed to remove the majority of their peels. Once these steps are completed, off to the lab they go.