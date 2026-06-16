The 11 Best Chain Restaurants To Visit For Father's Day
It's that time of year again, when we let the dads in our lives know how much we appreciate them. Sure, you could get them a last-minute Father's Day food gift from Amazon. But why stop there when you can continue the festivities with a good deal at a popular chain restaurant? Whether you prefer in-person dining, takeout, or a gift card for later use, there's sure to be an eatery offering something that fits your gifting needs.
We've taken the challenge of finding which of the best chain restaurants to visit on this joyous holiday. So instead of scouring your inbox for marketing emails or searching social media for information, take a look at this list for a variety of food and dining options. Barbecue lovers, competitive folks, and adventure-seekers can all benefit from taking advantage of these options this Father's Day.
Dave & Buster's
Dave & Buster's is celebrating Dad's Day in an epic way with the Dad Games 2026. On June 21 — Father's Day — families can play as a team against other families for a chance to win free games for a year. Tickets to this ultimate showdown are $24.99 and include banquet access to drinks, pizza, burgers, pretzel sticks, and more tasty food options, along with entry into the Dad Games. Unlimited video gameplay for the whole day can be added for an additional $5.
Dickey's Barbecue Pit
Whether you're visiting in-store or ordering a Father's Day meal online, Dickey's Barbecue Pit has you covered with a smokin' deal of 15% off orders of $75 or more. This deal is also good through the Dickey's Barbecue Pit mobile app; you just need to use the code LOVEDAD to activate it online. The only other task you have to worry about is making sure you order Dad's favorite.
Morton's The Steakhouse
Master how to expertly order your steak before going with the Father's Day prix fixe menu at Morton's The Steakhouse. This menu features different steak options with thick-cut onion rings served between your preferred starter and dessert to top it all off. If you can't make it on Father's Day, you can always plan to celebrate later with a gift card. If you buy a gift card of $250 or more before June 21, you'll get two $50 reward cards as a bonus.
P.F. Chang's
P.F. Chang's invites everyone to celebrate their dad with the "Sizzle. Share. Celebrate" menu featuring a five-course chef-curated meal that blends fresh selections with familiar favorites. The meal is large enough to share with multiple people so that the whole family can stop in. To add to the festivities, enter P.F. Chang's sweepstakes, Papa Chang, starting on June 15 on its Instagram post. Nominate a father figure who has imparted meaningful "Dad Wisdom" for a chance to win a plaque and a $2,500 P.F. Chang's gift card.
Perry's Steakhouse and Grille
Deciding where to get a good Father's Day steak just got easier. Perry's Steakhouse and Grille is keeping dads from all over satisfied with a 22-ounce bone-in prime rib special for $69 per person and a three-course pork chop dinner. For those looking to have a Father's Day brunch, Perry's Steakhouse and Grille will have brunch cocktails, including a bloody mary, rosé sangria, and a mimosa, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Black Bear Diner
Possibly the most family-friendly place to celebrate Father's Day is Black Bear Diner. The cozy yet fun atmosphere is enough to bring people in, but the slow-roasted prime rib available on Father's Day weekend is enough to make it a true celebration of dad. If you can't make it in person, preorders for the Father's Day prime rib to-go start on June 14.
The Cheesecake Factory
There is no better place to indulge in dessert than The Cheesecake Factory. It's not like you need a special occasion to enjoy a meal from The Cheesecake Factory's ridiculous menu, but this Father's Day is even more enticing because every $100 gift card purchased online will include a bonus $20 e-gift card as a treat. However, the extra $20 is only available to use after Father's Day.
Fogo de Chão
Let your dad choose incredible steak, lobster, or both from Fogo de Chão, and do it whenever it fits your schedule best. Fogo de Chão is offering an additional $50 with every $200 online gift card purchased before June 21. This deal is a great opportunity to take dads, granddads, and all other father figures to their favorite (or new favorite) restaurant while having a little extra for dessert.
Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse
Surprise your dad this year with reservations for a special prix fixe meal from Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse. A Westholme Wagyu New York Strip and a cocktail crafted just for Father's Day will create an unforgettable experience. If you can't make reservations this time around, you can still take advantage of a $20 bonus when you buy a $100 gift card or a $50 bonus for every $250 spent on gift cards to use at your convenience.
Ruth's Chris Steak House
Brunch isn't just for the moms. Celebrate Father's Day with brunch too at Ruth's Chris Steak House. On June 21, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., a special celebratory menu will be available starting at $45 per person. Enjoy specialty cocktails and a selection of three entrees — lobster frittata, shrimp and grits, and a 6-ounce center-cut filet with loaded frittata.
TGI Fridays
No list of places worth visiting on Father's Day would be complete without mention of the chain-restaurant final boss, TGI Fridays. Coming through with an epic deal on a full rack of big ribs and two sides for $19.99, TGI Fridays is the place to be for all dads. If you're celebrating Dad elsewhere, order online for 25% off platters with the Father's Day code DadDay26.