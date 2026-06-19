12 Salad Tips You Seriously Need This Summer

Undoubtedly, you have walked past the salad section at your grocery store and picked up a bag of either baby spinach or arugula for your summer salad. At best, maybe a pre-mix. While these are all reliable and fine, building a memorable salad on the basis of a single green is maybe asking for too much from a humble leaf.

The best move, according to chef Mark Wynsma, is to visit a farmer's market for the freshest and most seasonal produce that pre-washed supermarket bags simply cannot match. Chef Wynsma shares his go-to method: "I usually look for three to five varieties that bring something different to the bowl — something crisp and structured, like little gem lettuce; something a little bitter, like frisée or mustard greens; something sweeter, like butterhead or oakleaf; and then something colorful or unexpected, like Rosa di Verona or red-veined arugula. In the summer especially, I also love using really hydrating greens like romaine or spinach, which are both on Sweetgreen's summer menu."

If you are not sure where to start, aim for variety. But, keep in mind that you also want the tastes and textures to complement each other. A good baseline is one bitter, one sweet, one crisp, and one wild card. Play around with the proportions and the salad bowl you end up with will look and taste interesting from the first bite.