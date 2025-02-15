Tired Of Sandwiches? Turn Them Into Salads
Whether for breakfast, lunch, dinner, or a snack, people around the world sometimes find themselves eating a sandwich for one or more of their meals every day. However, that can become monotonous. So instead, try "salad-ifying" your favorite sandwich. The idea here is still being able to have all the great flavors of a sandwich you love, but with less bread, more lettuce and fillings, and plenty of sauce. You'll also definitely get more variations in the bites you take — a little bit of this in one bite, a little bit of that in another.
As a salad connoisseur myself, this is definitely a hack I've tried before and one that I actually love making for my family or while entertaining guests. It's a really fun way to serve some veggies. To whip up any sandwich into a salad, you're just shifting the typical ratio of ingredients. Usually, bread dominates since it's the foundation of what the rest of the sandwich is built from, and there is a limit to how much stuff you can fit inside. But when it comes to the salad version, the ratio of veggies, meats, cheeses, pickled stuff, and condiments is totally dependent on what your preferences are.
Make a chopped salad out of your favorite sandwich fillings
In my experience of transforming sandwiches into salads, I've found most winning ratios have plenty of lettuce and veggies but also a good amount of proteins too. One of my favorite variations is similar to TikTok's viral grinder salad. On a cutting board, I lay down romaine lettuce, cured meats, cheeses, and vegetables. I personally love the combination of salami, pepperoni, prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, parmesan, marinated artichoke hearts, roasted red bell peppers, red onions, and cherry tomatoes. Then, I spoon on a generous portion of basil pesto and finish with a few squeezes of lemon juice before chopping through all the layers. I personally find keeping the ingredients in a larger-sized chop is more satisfying to eat.
With your sandwich salad, you can really use whatever you like. You can also easily transform your favorite sauce or spread into a dressing by thinning it out with some citrus juice or vinegar. A splash of water also works here if you don't like your dressing too tangy! Even just a simple combination of mustard, mayonnaise, and some red wine vinegar is delicious.
As for the bread, there is no need to go without even when you're tired of sandwiches. You can enjoy a couple of slices of toast on the side or make the bread into homemade croutons. Or, take this whole journey full circle and make TikTok's viral chopped salad sandwich!