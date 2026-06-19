The Old-School Grocery Store Loyalty Program Boomers Will Remember

Although some things about American life have remained relatively stable over the past century, much has changed since the boomers were born. One thing that's different these days is how loyalty programs work. Back in the 1960s (when the oldest boomers were starting to graduate high school), the majority of Americans were taking full advantage of something called S&H Green Stamps. These were literal green stamps akin to what people still attach to physical mail today. But instead of designating that your mail has been paid for, Green Stamps could be redeemed for a wide variety of home goods at one of the hundreds of distribution centers the Sperry & Hutchinson Company built all across the United States.

If you shopped at any of the participating retailers (which largely consisted of grocery stores and gas stations, among others) you would receive one stamp for every $0.10 you spent in the store, or 10 stamps per dollar. You would then take those stamps home, lick the back end, and stick it in one of your S&H booklets, which you could then take to one of the distribution centers and redeem for anything from lamps to pianos and bicycles to furniture. It was largely home goods that were on offer, and the S&H catalogue was distributed every year in the millions. The existence of fast food loyalty apps, grocery store loyalty programs, and coffee shop punch cards you see everywhere today can all trace their existence back to S&H Green Stamps.