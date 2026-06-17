Why The Inventor Of The Keurig's Coffee Pods Regrets Creating Them

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Along with Beanie Babies and grunge music, the '90s delivered a whirlwind change in the coffee industry. John Sylvan and Peter Dragone founded Keurig in 1992 and released the first machine in 1998 for use in office buildings. Sylvan, the man responsible for the K-Cup, now regrets the creation altogether. Sylvan told CBS in an interview that the idea was for these little single-serve coffee pods to replace the need to stop at establishments like Starbucks and Dunkin'. The plastic pods used for a cup of coffee at the office would replace the plastic cup from a big coffee chain in the landfill. ""That would make it environmentally neutral, because you wouldn't have those Starbucks cups [everywhere]," said Sylvan.

Fast forward to modern times, and whether it's a regrettable Costco coffee machine or the star appliance on the counter, an estimated 40 million American homes have a Keurig. While there are now reusable and recyclable coffee pods on offer, the waste caused by unrecycled K-Cups could wrap around the Earth more than 10 times. Sylvan told The Atlantic, "I feel bad sometimes that I ever did it," regarding creating the K-Cups. Sylvan sold his share of the company in 1997 for $50,000, so there's really nothing he can do about K-Cups at this point. He does, however, choose to drink coffee from a thermal carafe at home rather than use K-Cups. The problem of plastic waste created by K-Cups seemed to be fixed when Keurig switched to recyclable coffee pods in 2020, but they may not be as recyclable as people think.