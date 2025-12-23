The Coffee Maker Many Customers Regret Purchasing From Costco

Costco may be a terrific place to save money on grocery items, but kitchen appliances can be a different story. The retail warehouse probably shouldn't be your first destination if you need a new fridge fast, and if you're in the market for a contemporary coffee maker, some customers warn against purchasing a specific Keurig machine from the store. The Keurig K-Cafe Barista Bar Single Serve Coffee Maker and Frother with K-Cup Pods has an attractive price tag at $99.99. Yet, given the number of problems reported about the unit, that might just be money down the drain.

At the time of writing, this particular Keurig machine sits at a 3.6-star rating based on 292 reviews on Costco's website. While not exactly impressive, that alone doesn't necessarily set off any alarms. However, a closer look into the one-star reviews tells a tale of an appliance that seems rife with problems. Some customers noted that the coffee maker broke down as soon as a month after bringing it home. Others claimed the hot and cold milk frother didn't function right out of the box. A few customers who didn't have the machine break down indicated that it brews weak or cold coffee.

It is somewhat surprising that so many customers have reported experiencing trouble with these Keurig models, given the brand's otherwise trustworthy reputation as a whole. Still, every company occasionally puts out a product that isn't a winner. The Keurig K-Cafe Barista Bar might just be a dud because it isn't just Costco customers who have encountered problems with the appliance.