The Coffee Maker Many Customers Regret Purchasing From Costco
Costco may be a terrific place to save money on grocery items, but kitchen appliances can be a different story. The retail warehouse probably shouldn't be your first destination if you need a new fridge fast, and if you're in the market for a contemporary coffee maker, some customers warn against purchasing a specific Keurig machine from the store. The Keurig K-Cafe Barista Bar Single Serve Coffee Maker and Frother with K-Cup Pods has an attractive price tag at $99.99. Yet, given the number of problems reported about the unit, that might just be money down the drain.
At the time of writing, this particular Keurig machine sits at a 3.6-star rating based on 292 reviews on Costco's website. While not exactly impressive, that alone doesn't necessarily set off any alarms. However, a closer look into the one-star reviews tells a tale of an appliance that seems rife with problems. Some customers noted that the coffee maker broke down as soon as a month after bringing it home. Others claimed the hot and cold milk frother didn't function right out of the box. A few customers who didn't have the machine break down indicated that it brews weak or cold coffee.
It is somewhat surprising that so many customers have reported experiencing trouble with these Keurig models, given the brand's otherwise trustworthy reputation as a whole. Still, every company occasionally puts out a product that isn't a winner. The Keurig K-Cafe Barista Bar might just be a dud because it isn't just Costco customers who have encountered problems with the appliance.
Not only Costco customers complain about this Keurig machine
While it may be convenient to pick up Costco's Kirkland Signature K-cups along with a brand new Keurig machine, the Keurig K-Cafe Barista Bar Single Serve Coffee Maker and Frother might be a model worth steering clear of. Granted, the overall rating for this coffee brewer is higher at most retailers. However, the same issues Costco customers have experienced are prominently displayed in the one-star reviews at various other establishments.
At Kohl's, the device enjoys a 4.6-star rating out of 388 reviews. Yet, a peek at the worst reviews shows customers complaining about the appliance breaking down within a week or two. There are also criticisms about the quality of coffee the machine brews, with some folks saying it doesn't brew enough, it's weak, or it's not hot. Macy's likewise has this model for sale, and the overall rating is 4.7 out of 5 stars. But once again, the one-star reviews portray an appliance that breaks down quickly and doesn't produce a fantastic cup of joe. Similar reviews can be read on Amazon and even on Keurig's own website.
Even people who don't experience problems with the machine indicate that it appears cheaply made, which could be the reason behind its spotty functionality. Adding insult to injury, a common thread among folks encountering issues is that when it's discovered the device is malfunctioning, getting customer service to remedy the problem is a chore. You never know — you could buy one tomorrow, and it might work great for years. Yet, given how many customers felt the need to warn others about a purchase they deem subpar, it's probably best to look for an alternative at Costco or elsewhere.