Need A New Fridge Fast? Here's Why You Should Skip Costco, According To Customers

Anyone unfortunate enough to have a refrigerator break down knows that getting a replacement ASAP is crucial. Even if you aren't able to save your perishables from ending up in the trash, you don't have any way to replenish your food supply until a new fridge shows up. If you're a Costco member, you might be tempted to get a sweet deal on a new appliance, but according to past customers, you may want to look elsewhere if time is of the essence.

Costco is well-known for selling everything from batteries to washing machines, and sometimes at a significant discount to members. However, when it comes to refrigerators, the big-box store can occasionally fail to deliver your appliance in a timely fashion. Some customers who previously purchased a fridge from Costco have indicated they waited up to seven weeks for their order to arrive, likely leading them to spend more than they anticipated on dining out just to get fed.

Part of the reason a refrigerator delivery from Costco could take a long time is that it doesn't get shipped from your local warehouse. The appliance you order comes from either a Costco Logistics fulfillment center or the supplier's distribution center. What's more, the discount retailer itself might not even be delivering or installing the fridge, as it can utilize third-party entities to perform those tasks. And if it isn't working right after it's installed, don't count on Costco rushing out to fix it in a jiffy.