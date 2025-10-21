Need A New Fridge Fast? Here's Why You Should Skip Costco, According To Customers
Anyone unfortunate enough to have a refrigerator break down knows that getting a replacement ASAP is crucial. Even if you aren't able to save your perishables from ending up in the trash, you don't have any way to replenish your food supply until a new fridge shows up. If you're a Costco member, you might be tempted to get a sweet deal on a new appliance, but according to past customers, you may want to look elsewhere if time is of the essence.
Costco is well-known for selling everything from batteries to washing machines, and sometimes at a significant discount to members. However, when it comes to refrigerators, the big-box store can occasionally fail to deliver your appliance in a timely fashion. Some customers who previously purchased a fridge from Costco have indicated they waited up to seven weeks for their order to arrive, likely leading them to spend more than they anticipated on dining out just to get fed.
Part of the reason a refrigerator delivery from Costco could take a long time is that it doesn't get shipped from your local warehouse. The appliance you order comes from either a Costco Logistics fulfillment center or the supplier's distribution center. What's more, the discount retailer itself might not even be delivering or installing the fridge, as it can utilize third-party entities to perform those tasks. And if it isn't working right after it's installed, don't count on Costco rushing out to fix it in a jiffy.
Costco refrigerators sometimes have quality issues
Costco sells refrigerators, but they aren't "Costco refrigerators" in the same sense that Kirkland Signature bacon is a product of the discount warehouse. GE, Whirlpool, LG, and other brands sell their appliances through the big-box stores. If something goes wrong, there can be a bit of finger-pointing between those companies and Costco regarding which entity is responsible for fixing the problem. And according to reviews, things do go wrong occasionally — and sometimes, they go wrong almost immediately after their purchase is installed.
Avoiding Haier, the kitchen appliance brand notorious for breaking down (which Costco does offer) won't necessarily guarantee a working fridge arrives at your door. Some unfortunate customers who purchased a brand new unit saw it break down right away. But after spending hours on the phone between Costco and whichever company made the refrigerator to determine which is going to do something about the problem, they had to wait weeks to get a repair technician to take a look at it.
All that taken into account, the discount retailer's reviews for refrigerators are more positive than not. In all likelihood, you will receive a fridge that does the job it was designed to do. Still, other appliance retailers like Best Buy might be worth looking into if you are concerned about a new fridge arriving quickly. Just as with any other purchase you make, it's a good idea to weigh the pros and cons of buying a refrigerator from Costco instead of jumping the gun and placing an order out of desperation.