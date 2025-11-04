How To Brew Tea Bags With Your Keurig For The Perfect Quick Cup

To be very clear, you don't want to put the tea bag directly into your Keurig. Tea bags are meant to steep for a few minutes at a time, not have water run through them like pour-over coffee. At best, you'll end up with weak tea. If punctured by the needle, a tea bag may also clog the internal workings of the machine, meaning you'll have to clean out or repair it. If the tea is particularly fine, you'll end up with a bunch of residue floating in your cup and still have watery tea.

Instead, start by ensuring your Keurig has been thoroughly cleaned. This will ensure your tea doesn't end up with a coffee aftertaste (many people aren't cleaning their Keurigs often enough, anyway). From there, you have two options. You can put the tea bag into your mug and use the "dispense water only" option to add in boiling water. Simply let the tea steep for your preferred amount of time and enjoy. Alternatively, you can tear open the tea bag and put the contents into a special strainer brew pod that won't allow residue to pass through. With this option, just run the machine as if you were using a K-Cup.

Remember that not all teas are created equal. Black teas do well with higher temperatures, and Keurigs need teas that are okay with boiling water. More temperamental teas, such as white tea, should be steeped after the water sits in the mug for a while. That way it can steep at a more gentle temperature.