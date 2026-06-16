Why Guy Fieri's German Potato Salad Has Way More Flavor Than Yours

Potato salad is one of those classic dishes for hot summer barbecues because it's filling, hearty, and typically served cold. I don't think it's especially controversial to say I prefer hot potatoes, though, and for that you want a German potato salad. Besides the temperature, an important ingredient that makes German potato salad unique is the vinegar dressing, which is swapped for the mayonnaise-based dressing you see in American-style potato salad. Bacon bits are another common sight in German potato salad. And in a really good recipe, there might be more bacon than meets the eye, especially if you ask Guy Fieri.

In an episode of his Food Network show "Guy's Big Bite," Fieri broke down his take on German potato salad, and he specified that you should be cooking those potatoes in leftover bacon fat. On the show, Fieri first cooks the potatoes about three-quarters of the way in water before draining and drying them. He then places a single piece of chopped potato into a skillet of bacon fat and a little extra vegetable oil. If the potato starts sizzling, he dumps in the rest and the results are extra crisp and flavorful. He also tops it off with some Dijon mustard and capers while they're still cooking in the skillet.