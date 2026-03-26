Guy Fieri's Baked Potato Trick Takes Bland Spuds On A Trip Through Flavortown

Home chefs go to great lengths to make an incredible baked potato. Some start their baked potatoes in a cold oven, others rub each down in bacon fat before baking, while still more smash the baked potatoes on the counter directly out of the oven to break up the insides. Celebrity chef Guy Fieri's baked potato hack is focused on amping up the taste, an angle that makes sense for the 'Mayor of Flavortown' (he has the brand on everything from a TV show to a whole line of Flavortown sauces). Fieri's secret to the best baked potato is to brine the spuds for two to eight hours before they go in the oven.

Fieri's baked potato recipe submerges six medium russet potatoes in a brine made of 1 cup of salt (Morton coarse kosher salt is a great option that dissolves well) and 8 cups of water. After they've sat in the brine for a few hours, pull them out and immediately season the outsides with a mixture of garlic salt, kosher salt, seasoned salt, and pepper. The brine on the skin helps the seasoning stick to the outside of each potato. If you're following Fieri's method, bake the potatoes at 400 degrees Fahrenheit without poking holes in the skin. When they're done (you'll know because they'll turn soft), let them rest 5 minutes before cutting them open. Bake them on a wire rack and ditch the foil to avoid soggy potatoes.