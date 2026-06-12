This Walmart Find Makes For A Perfect 4th Of July Cake Stand (And It's Just $14)

Being a cake stand, most people will inherently gravitate towards showcasing crowd-pleasing confections on the Sheila Bridges tableware, but there are so many more possibilities folks can consider. Whether it's an additional savory item or something light and fresh, the Benjamin Franklin cake stand can display loads of festive fare.

One simple yet stunning way to utilize a cake stand is to create a BBQ charcuterie board that will have guests drooling. Think: Pulled pork sliders, cornbread muffins, and smoky sliced turkey fanned out around the edge of the stand. Or, instead of savory, go sweet and citrusy by making a fruit platter with grilled peaches, watermelon, and pineapple that gives folks a brief recess from the heavy dishes that get most of the attention at a BBQ. Veggie spring rolls would also make for an alluring nosh if people need a break from all that rich cuisine.

Another entertaining way to use the cake stand would be to showcase red, white, and blue cocktails for your 4th of July party or any other beverages you think will excite your guests. Aside from being a striking way to display the drinks, this allows you to batch-serve your refreshments so you can make them ahead of time and mingle instead of being chained to the bar. And because it stands a few inches above the other goodies on the table, folks can easily grab them without disturbing the neighboring cuisine as Ben Franklin looks on with a grin.