This Walmart Find Makes For A Perfect 4th Of July Cake Stand (And It's Just $14)
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As the United States approaches its 250th anniversary, many are gearing up for a traditional 4th of July barbecue bearing grilled meats, sweet treats, and cold refreshments as the main attractions. The food is important, but the aesthetically-focused folks out there are also looking to add those special touches to the spread that supply a subtle flair to the festivities. Checkered tablecloths and tiny American flags are classic stylistic upgrades. Sprinkle in some decorative tableware holding up all the intoxicating cuisine, like a cake stand created by a nationally acclaimed interior designer, and you've got a striking display fit for America's birthday.
Walmart is currently selling an eye-catching Sheila Bridges Philadelphia Collection Benjamin Franklin Cake Stand for a budget-friendly $14.76. The design showcases one of America's founding fathers, Benjamin Franklin, donning a party hat and blowing on a noisemaker against a red and white gingham background with a captioned message: "Have your cake and eat it too!" It sits 4 inches tall and has a diameter of 12 inches, which is large enough to accommodate a fruity chocolate cake or whichever dessert you choose to display. At just $14, it's a piece that won't break the bank and can be used time and time again for Fourth of July get-togethers.
Creative ways to use Walmart's cake stand on July Fourth
Being a cake stand, most people will inherently gravitate towards showcasing crowd-pleasing confections on the Sheila Bridges tableware, but there are so many more possibilities folks can consider. Whether it's an additional savory item or something light and fresh, the Benjamin Franklin cake stand can display loads of festive fare.
One simple yet stunning way to utilize a cake stand is to create a BBQ charcuterie board that will have guests drooling. Think: Pulled pork sliders, cornbread muffins, and smoky sliced turkey fanned out around the edge of the stand. Or, instead of savory, go sweet and citrusy by making a fruit platter with grilled peaches, watermelon, and pineapple that gives folks a brief recess from the heavy dishes that get most of the attention at a BBQ. Veggie spring rolls would also make for an alluring nosh if people need a break from all that rich cuisine.
Another entertaining way to use the cake stand would be to showcase red, white, and blue cocktails for your 4th of July party or any other beverages you think will excite your guests. Aside from being a striking way to display the drinks, this allows you to batch-serve your refreshments so you can make them ahead of time and mingle instead of being chained to the bar. And because it stands a few inches above the other goodies on the table, folks can easily grab them without disturbing the neighboring cuisine as Ben Franklin looks on with a grin.