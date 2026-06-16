KFC's Best Side Dish Isn't The Mashed Potatoes And Gravy Or Coleslaw
Digging into a giant bucket of crispy, juicy fried chicken is only half the fun — the sides are arguably just as important to the experience. If you're dining on KFC, classics like coleslaw and mashed potatoes and gravy aren't actually the stars of the side show. When we ranked every KFC side dish from worst to best, the humble biscuit came out on top. Our reviewer went so far as to say the biscuits are their favorite item on the entire KFC menu.
"KFC's golden biscuit child is perfectly baked with a toasty brown crust and rich, buttery insides," the taste tester said. "The whole package makes for a satisfying, comforting bite that deserves praise, especially among the other sides that really drop the ball." Though fans of the chain note that KFC can be rather inconsistent across locations (and even at the same restaurant during different times of day), the consensus seems to be that when it's good, it's really, really good — especially the fresh and fluffy biscuits.
Several of the combos and Family Meals come with one or more biscuits, while the Taste of KFC Deal (which you can order with two, four, or six pieces of chicken) includes a side of mashed potatoes as well as a biscuit. If you just want a single serving of this buttery carb, it will only cost you $1.69 (prices will vary).
Make the most out of your KFC biscuit
KFCs in the United States generally don't serve breakfast, though some airport locations and restaurants in international markets do (including Mexico). Interestingly, many of the offerings don't have anything to do with biscuits, such as the breakfast burritos, English muffin sandwiches, hot cakes, breakfast burgers, and hash browns. But just because it's not on the menu doesn't mean you can't DIY it.
For all-day breakfast lovers, order a couple of tenders and biscuits a la carte and select the honey sauce for your accompaniment. Now you can make a KFC version of the iconic Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit from Whataburger's breakfast menu. Depending on availability and location, you might even be able to turn up the volume with a side of Mike's Hot Honey.
For something a bit more savory, use creamy, sweet, and savory KFC sauce, buffalo ranch, honey BBQ, honey mustard, or even brown gravy as the condiment on your chicken tender biscuit sandwich. For freshness and crunch, add a little coleslaw or ask if the KFC employee can hook it up with a side of the pickles that are used in the fried chicken sandwiches. Of course, if you'd rather keep it simple, just opt for the butter, honey, or jam that you can get from KFC or take your order to-go and top them with any number of delicious biscuit toppings you have at home.