KFC's Best Side Dish Isn't The Mashed Potatoes And Gravy Or Coleslaw

Digging into a giant bucket of crispy, juicy fried chicken is only half the fun — the sides are arguably just as important to the experience. If you're dining on KFC, classics like coleslaw and mashed potatoes and gravy aren't actually the stars of the side show. When we ranked every KFC side dish from worst to best, the humble biscuit came out on top. Our reviewer went so far as to say the biscuits are their favorite item on the entire KFC menu.

"KFC's golden biscuit child is perfectly baked with a toasty brown crust and rich, buttery insides," the taste tester said. "The whole package makes for a satisfying, comforting bite that deserves praise, especially among the other sides that really drop the ball." Though fans of the chain note that KFC can be rather inconsistent across locations (and even at the same restaurant during different times of day), the consensus seems to be that when it's good, it's really, really good — especially the fresh and fluffy biscuits.

Several of the combos and Family Meals come with one or more biscuits, while the Taste of KFC Deal (which you can order with two, four, or six pieces of chicken) includes a side of mashed potatoes as well as a biscuit. If you just want a single serving of this buttery carb, it will only cost you $1.69 (prices will vary).