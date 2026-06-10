This Popular Grocery Chain Has To Pay Over $1M For Its Misleading Labels

Kroger, the oldest grocery store chain in America, is being held accountable for deceiving shoppers with incorrect information on the packaging of certain food items. Kroger has to pay $1.25 million to settle a lawsuit from the district attorneys of California's Santa Barbara, Ventura, and Riverside counties for advertising remarkably low and inaccurate calorie counts on several of its Carbmaster bread products. The items include white bread, wheat bread, multiseed bread, hotdog buns and hamburger buns.

The white and wheat bread were advertised as having 30 calories when they actually contained 50 calories, and the Carbmaster hamburger buns were advertised as 50 calories when they really contained 100. The incorrect calorie counts were featured on both the FDA Nutrition Panel and the customer-facing part of the packaging. According to the Santa Barbara County's District Attorney's office, the lawsuit accused Kroger of violating California's False Advertising and Unfair Competition laws.

The Carbmaster bread items were sold in several Kroger-owned chains in California, including Ralph's, Foods Co., and Food 4 Less. Riverside California District Attorney Michael A. Hestrin stressed the importance of transparency and trust between company and consumer in a statement (via Patch). "Consumers rely on calorie information to make informed decisions about the food they purchase and consume," he wrote. Not only were inaccurate calorie values advertised to customers in the first place, but they continued to be featured, even after the error was discovered.