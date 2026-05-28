This Popular Grocery Chain Just Promised To Slash Prices On 'Thousands Of Products'

In an economy where it seems as though prices don't stop going up, one grocery store has seemingly given hope to those looking for lower prices during their regular grocery trips. Kroger, the oldest grocery store in the United States still in business today, has pledged to reduce its prices in order to compete with strong, low-price competitors like Walmart and Costco. More specifically, the massive grocery store conglomerate which includes chains like King Soopers, Ralph's, and City Market (among others) intends to cut prices on thousands of products in the near future by cutting out middlemen for imported products and utilizing technology more efficiently to save the company money elsewhere.

This change expands on the price cuts Kroger rolled out last year under Interim CEO Ronald Sargent, who was responsible for lowering prices on over 1,000 Kroger products during his short tenure. These price cuts are being executed by the company's new CEO Greg Foran, meaning it's likely to be a longer-term endeavor by the company than some initially expected. "The reality is, the basket has to come down," Foran admitted (via Bloomberg). "And not everyone's basket is the same. It needs to be across thousands of products, and it has to be something that passes the commonsense piece with customers."