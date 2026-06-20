You Might Be Shopping At Dollar Tree At The Worst Possible Times — This Is The Best Time To Go

Sometimes Dollar Tree is full of great deals and an ample selection of condiments, spices, kitchen supplies, drinks, cereal, must-grab Dollar Tree snacks, and more. Other times you walk into the store to find half-empty shelves and scattered products. What's available largely depends on the day of the week and time of day, and going at inopportune times can ruin the shopping experience.

In general, Saturdays and Sundays are bad news — lots of people have time off and use those days to get caught up on errands. Expect crowds, long lines, and sparse inventory. Weekday afternoons after about 3 p.m. also tend to get quite busy as folks do some last-minute shopping on their way home from work.

While these time frames may also be convenient for you, it really is worth carving out another moment. You're going to want to stop by Dollar Tree during off-times if you actually want to get your hands on those hidden gems that'll make a delicious meal for less. Many people say that weekday mornings are your best bet, especially before 10 a.m.