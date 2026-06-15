Forget Lay's, This Sour Cream And Onion Dollar Tree Chip Dupe Is Way More Flavorful
Product dupes are a fantastic way to get name brand flavor while (usually) saving a noticeable amount of money. Admittedly, they can sometimes be hit or miss in the flavor department, like this array of items from Aldi which had winners and losers. That being said, in our taste test of Dollar Tree product dupes, we found that its sour cream and onion chips miraculously bested that of Lay's historically reliable version.
In our Dollar Tree taste test, our writer noted, "After trying Dollar Tree's Home Style Select Sour Cream and Onion Potato Chips and Lay's Sour Cream and Onion chips back-to-back, I found that the Dollar Tree product did a much better job of delivering on the sour cream and onion chip experience." We conceded that the Lay's texture was better since they were crispier, but our tester also said, "The flavor of the Dollar Tree chips, however, was on-point, combining the identifiable taste of sour cream with ample salt and a hint of onion. My Lay's chips, meanwhile, were dominated by a generic saltiness, with a bit of an onion accent and no sour cream."
Lay's Sour Cream and Onion Chips are only average, in our opinion
We also recently ranked 22 Lay's potato chip flavors, and part of the issue might be where the Sour Cream and Onion flavor landed — they were decent, but we put them in ninth place out of 22. In this case, our taste tester generally liked them, as Sour Cream and Onion is almost a required flavor to have for major chip brands, but they're more of a workhorse flavor and less of a novel one. Other flavors like Sour Cream and Cheddar along with Honey Barbecue easily bested the Sour Cream and Onion in the Lay's ranking.
In the case of Dollar Tree versus Lay's, we found the Dollar Tree version actually leans on the sour cream and onion flavor, which is really just following through with what the name advertises. Maybe Lay's is resting on its leading-brand laurels at this point. We're just as surprised as you, but given the choice we say it's worth branching out a bit. Give Dollar Tree's Sour Cream and Onion chips a chance and you might find that you also prefer it over the ubiquitous Lay's version.