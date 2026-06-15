Forget Lay's, This Sour Cream And Onion Dollar Tree Chip Dupe Is Way More Flavorful

Product dupes are a fantastic way to get name brand flavor while (usually) saving a noticeable amount of money. Admittedly, they can sometimes be hit or miss in the flavor department, like this array of items from Aldi which had winners and losers. That being said, in our taste test of Dollar Tree product dupes, we found that its sour cream and onion chips miraculously bested that of Lay's historically reliable version.

In our Dollar Tree taste test, our writer noted, "After trying Dollar Tree's Home Style Select Sour Cream and Onion Potato Chips and Lay's Sour Cream and Onion chips back-to-back, I found that the Dollar Tree product did a much better job of delivering on the sour cream and onion chip experience." We conceded that the Lay's texture was better since they were crispier, but our tester also said, "The flavor of the Dollar Tree chips, however, was on-point, combining the identifiable taste of sour cream with ample salt and a hint of onion. My Lay's chips, meanwhile, were dominated by a generic saltiness, with a bit of an onion accent and no sour cream."