15 Restaurants Responsible For Creating Iconic Dishes

We often look at cuisine as a kind of entity that forms itself, an amalgamation of countless cooking hours at the hands of many faceless people driven by influences both inside and outside their own culture. From that, specific dishes are formed which are representative of a time, a place, a heritage, a guiding culinary philosophy, and so on. But then sometimes a dish is thrown together on a whim at a busy restaurant and then it just lives forever.

A number of the most well-known dishes are so embedded in our eating landscape, even cross-culturally, that we don't know their origin stories or even think in those terms. Yet, many iconic eats had to literally be invented, because of course they did.

It's hard to imagine a world without these 15 dishes, and we have these restaurants to thank for birthing them into existence. Some are wholly original, some are spun off, some are hotly debated, and at least one or two were driven by improvised desperation. See where some of your favorite menu items were first constructed.