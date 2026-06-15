The Pasta Salad Sin Bobby Flay Doesn't Want Anyone To Commit

Celebrity chef Bobby Flay has strong opinions on cooking, and when you've made enough salads, you tend to develop strong opinions about those as well. Flay's potato salad leaves out the classic mayonnaise, and, as it happens, Flay said he often avoids pasta salads. This isn't because he hates them; he just hates the way that people tend to make them.

In a TikTok video for Misfits Market, Flay broke down some pasta salad sins and how to best avoid them. Flay's problem with pasta salad, he explained, is when somebody overdoes it. "For some reason, when people make pasta salads, they feel like they have to put in 500 ingredients," Flay said in the TikTok video.

And it's true, as pasta salad recipes will often tell you to add in loads of colorful veggies and different sorts of deli meats alongside various cheeses and olives. Instead, Flay said the key is to stay focused and try to stick to only a handful of flavorful ingredients that go well together. Considering pasta absorbs lots of water, it'll take on the flavor of what you're mixing with it — which is why Flay noted that pasta salad often requires more seasoning than you think.